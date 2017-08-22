Gemma Arterton: 'Producers filmed me in gym to ensure I was losing weight'

Share

Gemma Arterton was also banned from eating dried apricots on the set for fear that she'd gain weight.

Gemma Arterton was once filmed working out in the gym by producers who had asked her to lose weight for a movie role.

The 31-year-old Quantum of Solace actress is the envy of women worldwide thanks to her toned, but curvy, figure. However, not everyone is a fan of Gemma's hourglass physique, with the screen star revealing she has been asked to shed some pounds "on a few films".

On one film in particular, bosses were so concerned that size 10 (U.S. size 14) Gemma was too big that they flew out a personal trainer to put her through her paces on the movie's Moroccan set.

"There was one film that I was on and we were out in Morocco and a couple of weeks went past and they literally were like 'We need a personal trainer - stat'," she admitted during an interview on The Guilty Feminist podcast.

'And they flew someone out overnight that gave up their whole life to be with me and be my personal trainer. You know when it’s like - 'Is it that f**king bad that I need an emergency... (it was as if they were) like on speed dial - 'Get that trainer out here now.' It was so traumatic at the time."

Not only was Gemma forced to work up a sweat with a trainer, but the actress also claimed producers asked her coach to film her in the gym - to prove that she was exercising.

"They’d measure me and they’d call up the personal trainer at like nine at night going: 'Is she in the gym? And if she isn’t, why isn’t she in the gym?'" Gemma remembered. "And then they’d get me in the gym and film me in the gym and they’d have to know that I was there."

It wasn't only Gemma's exercise habits that came under fire. She was also told which snacks she could and couldn't eat on the set.

"And there was one day when I went to get some snacks, they have like snacks on set, and I went to get some apricots, some dried apricots. And the man went, this big, fat, obese producer went: 'I hope you’re not going to eat that'," she said.

While Gemma didn't name the producers or the film she had been working on at the time, she has previously stated she was asked to lose weight for 2003 film Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time in which she starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

© Cover Media