George and Amal Clooney 'avoiding danger zones' during her pregnancy

George Clooney has dismissed claims he and Amal are expecting a son and a daughter, insisting the couple don't know the gender of their unborn twins.

George and Amal Clooney will no longer be visiting dangerous countries while she is pregnant with twins.

The 55-year-old actor and his wife frequently travelled to war torn parts of the world due to her work as an international human rights lawyer. However, following the confirmation that Amal, 39, is expecting twins, George told French outlet Paris Match that the couple has made the decision to compromise on the locations they travel to while she is expecting.

"We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger," George explained. "I will not go to South Sudan anymore and or the Congo (and) Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she will avoid places where she knows she is not welcome. Before, I did not care. I would even say that there was a pretty exciting side to going where no reporter had ever been."

The babies are due in June, and despite rumours they are expecting a boy and a girl, George insisted he and his spouse declined to find out the genders of their offspring before their birth.

"I do not know where this rumor comes from that we're going to have a boy and a girl," he mused. "We ourselves do not know yet and do not want to know."

While becoming a first time father shortly after celebrating his 56th birthday in May (17) is a daunting prospect, it's also an exciting one. And George added he can't wait to meet his children and begin his parenting journey.

"How can we not be anxious when faced with this immense responsibility?" he smiled, nervously. "To give birth to a child in this world - never mind two! We are very happy, very excited, but also a bit nervous, it's normal."

While pregnant, Amal has been splitting her time between England, Italy and America, where Money Monster star George has homes. However, the actor acknowledges that when the twins reach the age of starting school, they will have to choose which country to make their permanent home.

"We have the chance to live between three countries: Italy, America and England. But as soon as the children go to school, it will be necessary to choose where to settle," he said. "In the meantime, we will continue to move according to our respective schedules.

"People think we're never together, but we have not been separated for more than a week."

