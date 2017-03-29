George and Amal Clooney reluctant to decide twins' names before birth

Share

George Clooney has joked that he wanted to name his kids after his tequila company.

George Clooney and his wife Amal are reluctant to name their children before they meet them.

The Hollywood actor and his British lawyer wife confirmed in February (17) they were expecting twins, when George said he was "really happy and really excited" to become a first-time father at the age of 56.

While on the red carpet at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, George, currently aged 55, was asked if the couple has come up with any baby names, and admitted they are reluctant to settle on monikers before the tots arrive.

He jokingly explained to E! News, "Because I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes... whatever name you pick they're like, ‘Oh, I don't like that. That guy's a prime minister… Can't name her Susan. You remember your Aunt Susan?'"

The Ocean's Eleven star also joked about baby names to ETOnline, saying he pitched the idea of naming them after his tequila company Casamigos but Amal quickly shot it down.

"My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos. That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do," he said. "It was just a thought. I mean, you know, it's a family business."

George continued to make jokes about his impending fatherhood on the red carpet, telling E! News that he'll be prepared for any accidents the children may have because he played a paediatrician on medical TV series ER. He added to U.S. Extra he knows what he's "in for" in regards to swaddling and diapers, which he joked would be a central part of his life “for me, not for the kids”.

On a serious note, he told E! he didn't know the couple would have kids but following their marriage in 2014 it seemed like "the next step".

