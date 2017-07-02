George Clooney and Amal 'planning to renew vows'

Share

George and Amal Clooney are said to be loving every minute of being parents to their twins.

George Clooney and wife Amal are reportedly planning to renew their vows on their third wedding anniversary.

The Hollywood couple tied the knot in Venice in September 2014, surrounded by close friends including Matt Damon, Bill Murray, and Bono.

Last month (May17), the pair became parents for the first time to twins Alexander and Ella, who George, 56, and Amal apparently want to include in their upcoming anniversary celebrations.

“(Amal) and George are even planning a welcome party for the twins on their third wedding anniversary, when they will also be renewing their vows in front of close family and friends,” an insider told Britain’s Closer magazine, also noting that the human rights lawyer is considering scaling back her workload in order to be around more for the tots.

“Amal’s had a change of heart about being a working mum. She’s made a vow to George that she’ll take an extended leave of maternity, plus pull out of dangerous cases and take on lower-profile work for a while. She wants to be home as much as possible for the babies.”

The Money Monster actor and his spouse are said to be fitting into parenthood perfectly, with 39-year-old Amal apparently overwhelmed by how naturally being a mother is coming to her.

George’s close friend Rande Gerber, whom he founded tequila brand Casamigos with in 2012, recently gave an insight into their family home in England after he and supermodel wife Cindy Crawford visited.

"I did see the babies, Cindy and I went to London and went to the house and spent some time with them," he told Entertainment Tonight last month (May17). "The kids are the perfect mix of George and Amal. I mean, they really are so cute!"

