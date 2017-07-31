George Clooney and wife opening schools for Syrian refugees

Share

The schools will provide education opportunities for Syrian and Lebanese children.

George Clooney and his wife Amal are opening seven schools for Syrian refugee children.

The Gravity star, Amal, and officials behind their The Clooney Foundation for Justice have partnered with bosses at Google, HP, and UNICEF to donate over $3 million in total to fund education opportunities for 3,000 Syrians living in Lebanon, the new mom's native country.

"They have been victims of geography and circumstance, but that doesn't mean there isn't hope," reads a statement from the Clooneys to The Associated Press. "Our goal with this initiative is to help provide Syrian refugee children with an education and put them on a path to be the future leaders their generation desperately needs."

The Clooney Foundation for Justice was founded last year (16) by George and Amal to "support equity in courtrooms, classrooms and communities around the world".

The humanitarian crisis and civil war in Syria has left many of its citizens to seek help as refugees, with hundreds of thousands crossing into the neighboring country of Lebanon to build new lives.

The new education initiative has been backed by Lebanese government officials, who are thankful to the Clooneys for their philanthropy.

"The Government of Lebanon is profoundly grateful to the leadership of George and Amal Clooney and the Clooney Foundation for Justice," Lebanon's Minister of Education Marwan Hamade says. "We are delighted the Clooney Foundation has decided to support our efforts to open the doors of more public schools to ensure we can offer every child currently living in Lebanon a free education.

"We are also looking forward to collaborating with the Clooney Foundation and its partners on advancing innovative technology in all our classrooms. Each child given access to education, and new ways of learning, represents a life changed for the better. Today's grant from the Clooney Foundation for Justice is therefore a crucial investment in future generations in Lebanon."

