George Clooney: 'Fatherhood is going to be an adventure'

George and Amal Clooney are embracing the pregnancy news with "arms wide open".

George Clooney is "really excited" about becoming a father and expects having twins will be "an adventure".

It was revealed earlier in February (17) that the 55-year-old actor and his human rights lawyer wife Amal were expecting twins and while his mother Nina and pal Matt Damon had confirmed the pregnancy news, the couple remained silent.

While George was in France over the weekend (18-19Feb17) to receive an honorary prize at the Cesar Awards, he sat down for a chat with French program Rencontres de Cinema and finally opened about becoming a father for the first time and how much he was looking forward to it.

"We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure," he said. "We've sort of embraced it all…with arms wide open."

He also recalled how "supportive" his friends have been and they have assured him he's going to be a good dad, and that he's going to enjoy fatherhood. He remembers a group dinner where they all "got really quiet... And they all just started making baby crying noises, and the whole table just busted up laughing."

The Ocean's Eleven actor will be 56 years old by the time the twins arrive and he joked he feels "a little better" about his age when he looks to other older fathers, such as French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, who was 70 years old when he had his fourth child in 2003, for inspiration.

George's chat comes soon after Nina revealed the sexes of the twins in an interview with Vogue magazine.

"It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That's what I've been told," she said. "How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited."

George married Amal, who is reportedly due in June (17), in Italy in 2014.

