George Clooney gives pregnant wife special shout-out at Cesar Awards

Share

The actor also reunited with his Monuments Men co-star Jean Dujardin at the ceremony.

George Clooney gushed about his pregnant wife Amal and their exciting "months to come" as he accepted the Honorary Cesar Award in Paris on Friday (24Feb17).

The Ocean's Eleven star was recognized as "the most charismatic actor of his generation" by officials behind the French equivalent of the Oscars, and attended the ceremony at the Salle Pleyel with his expectant wife as his date.

After a video montage of George's most memorable performances played on the big screen, the actor walked up to the stage to a standing ovation, and was reunited with his Monuments Men co-star Jean Dujardin, who presented the Hollywood veteran with the special award.

The stars embraced and then made for a funny comedy duo as the American apologized for his "horrible" French, and then asked Dujardin to help translate his acceptance speech.

However, the Frenchman purposefully mistranslated his pal's words and turned the speech political as Clooney reeled off a list of local actors who had inspired his career, with Dujardin simply stating, "Trump is a danger to the world."

The attack on the controversial new President continued as George issued a word of caution to the audience about the current political climate.

"As we stand here today, the world is going through some pretty momentous changes, not all for the best," he said. "As citizens of the world, we're going to have to work harder and harder not to let hate win."

He then added, "Love trumps hate," which Dujardin translated as, "Trump loves hate," and when George declared, "Courage trumps fear," The Artist actor interpreted it as, "Trump is afraid."

"Right always trumps wrong," continued Clooney, to which Dujardin quipped, "Trump is always wrong."

Clooney then concluded his speech on a much lighter note as he paid tribute to Amal, who cheered on her husband from the crowd.

"To my wife Amal, there isn't a day that goes by that I'm not proud to be your husband," he smiled. "And I am excited about the years to come, and particularly the months to come. I love you very much."

The Cesar Awards marked the couple's first official red carpet event as parents-to-be after it was revealed earlier this month (Feb17) that the pair is expecting twins.

Amal Clooney glowed as she showed off her growing figure in a sleek, custom-made white strapless Atelier Versace gown, which featured an ombre feathered skirt, while George donned a black Armani tuxedo and bow tie for the occasion.

© Cover Media