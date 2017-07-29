George Clooney 'more protective than ever' since kids' birth

Share

The star is reportedly the world's most handsome man according to an ancient Greek system.

George Clooney is going to greater lengths than ever to guard his privacy now that he's a father.

The famously private star is reportedly delighted with his new dad role, but is being even more cautious about the people he surrounds his family with.

"George and Amal are so in love with their kids," a source shares with Entertainment Tonight. "They are settling in so well and enjoying the time off being at home with their family.

"Having children has made George even more protective and aware of who he surrounds himself with. He will do everything he can to make sure the children live as normal of a life as possible."

The source also notes that the family are planning to remain at their Italian Lake Como estate for the rest of the summer (17) before returning to their Berkshire, England home.

On Friday (28Jul17), George announced plans to take action "to the full extent of the law" against bosses at French magazine Voici, which published a photo of his and Amal Clooney's twins Alexander and Elle on its front cover. His complaint will allege a photographer for the magazine trespassed on their private property to obtain the shots.

The couple is yet to release any official photos of their twins, who were born last month (Jun17).

In happier news for George, top British surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva announced on Friday that the Gravity star is the most handsome man in the world, according to a Greek system called the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which gauges facial perfection.

The 56-year-old scored 91.86 per cent, based on the contours and shape of his face, nose, eyes, brows, lips and cheeks, to narrowly beat Bradley Cooper (91.8 per cent) and old pal Brad Pitt (90.5 per cent).

George's overall features come closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection, according to the surgeon who came up with his results by measuring three sections of the face.

© Cover Media