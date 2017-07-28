George Clooney plans to sue magazine over pictures of twins

Share

The actor and his wife Amal's twins were born last month (Jun17).

George Clooney has threatened the bosses of French magazine Voici with legal action after they posted a photo of his twins on the front cover of their latest issue.

The Gravity star and his wife Amal hold their newborn son and daughter, Alexander and Elle, in the picture, which was taken while the couple vacationed at their Lake Como estate in Italy, and George claims the shot was obtained illegally after the paparazzi behind the lens trespassed onto his property.

"Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home," a statement from Clooney to Gossip Cop reads. "Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it."

Bosses at the magazine have not commented on George's claims.

An official photograph of the twins has yet to be released.

The actor and human rights lawyer Amal welcomed the babies in London on 6 June (17), and they spent their first month as a family of four holed up in the couple's English countryside home.

The Clooneys jetted off to Milan, Italy earlier this month (Jul17) and have been spending quality time at George's former Lake Como bachelor pad.

This isn't the first time the actor has sued bosses at a French publication - in 2009, Clooney launched a lawsuit against two magazines and a photographer for scaling the wall of the estate and taking topless photos of his friend's 13-year-old daughter. They also snapped pictures of Clooney's then-girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis.

