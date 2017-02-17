  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • George Clooney's mother: 'They're having a boy and girl'

George Clooney's mother: 'They're having a boy and girl'

George Clooney's mother: 'They're having a boy and girl'
George Clooney's mother: 'They're having a boy and girl'
Posted by Cover Media on February 17, 2017 at 12:30 am
Amal Clooney is reportedly due in June (17).

George Clooney's mother has revealed the actor and Amal Clooney will welcome a boy and girl later this year (17).

Earlier this month (Feb17) it was revealed the Gravity star and his human rights lawyer wife are expecting twins. The couple hasn't commented on the happy news, but Nina Clooney reveals "it will be one of each," for George and Amal.

"Yes, a boy and a girl," she tells Vogue. "That's what I've been told. How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited."

Amal is reportedly due in June (17) and a source close to the Gravity actor recently revealed he is feeling apprehensive about becoming a first-time parent at the age of 55.

"George is excited but nervous," the insider told People.com. "He is excited about the kids, but also has the normal amount of nerves that come with being parents."

However, Nina is convinced her son will make a "great" parent.

"We are extremely happy for George and Amal, and I cannot imagine two people who would be better parents," she told Us Weekly magazine.

"I think he'll be great, and I think she'll be a great mom," she added.

George's friend Matt Damon has also insisted the actor and Amal will navigate parenthood with ease.

"I'm thrilled for him," he told Entertainment Tonight. "She's amazing. He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They're gonna be great. They're gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky."

However Matt recently joked handling twins will lead to many sleepless nights for the couple.

"He said to me, 'Well, you have four'," Matt said on The Ellen Show on Thursday (16Feb17). "And I said, 'Yeah, but not at once. We did it one at a time. I don't know how anybody does twins. Those sleepless nights... and there's two of them? There's just no way. But we'll see."

© Cover Media

Related news

George Clooney's mother 'extremely happy' after baby news

Posted on 11/02/2017
The Hollywood actor and his British lawyer wife are expecting twins in June (17).

Father of twins Denzel Washington advises dad-to-be George Clooney to 'sleep now'

Posted on 13/02/2017
Denzel Washington is father to 25-year-old twins, and labelled having two bundles of joy a "miracle".

Matt Damon: 'I don't know how anybody does twins!'

Posted on 16/02/2017
Matt Damon doesn't know how anyone copes when twins arrive and turn their world upside down.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

You never knew who played these 19 Disney characters... Until now!

All photo albums

Facebook