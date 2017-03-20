George Clooney surprises elderly fan for her birthday

Share

The star didn't even tell staff he was planning to stop by.

George Clooney made a birthday wish come true for one elderly fan in England after making a surprise visit to her senior living facility.

The Ocean's Eleven star and his wife Amal own a countryside home near the Sunrise Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Reading, and staff members recently decided to reach out to the actor in a bid to convince him to stop by and make Pat Adams' dreams a reality.

One employee shared the sweet story in a post on the retirement home's Facebook page, explaining, "The lady in the picture loves George Clooney and mentions every day how she would love to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work. So letters have been sent asking would it be possible for her dream to come true."

George kindly obliged, and decided to visit Pat on Sunday (19Mar17), days after she turned 87 - and the actor made sure to bring a gift.

"What was extra special it was her Birthday in the week (sic)," the post continues. "He bought a card and a lovely bunch of flowers."

Pat wasn't the only person left stunned by the star's unexpected drop-in - staff members had no idea he was visiting, either.

"He popped in today, while I was on shift," the carer adds, admitting she was in "utter shock" to find him standing at the front door. "We didn't know he was coming!"

George, who was dressed casually in a dark shirt, jeans, and a black leather jacket for the occasion, happily posed for photos with Pat, her friends, and some of the employees, who have shared the snaps on social media.

"(It) seems hard to believe now that he actually came in," the Facebook post concludes.

The actor is enjoying a little downtime as he and Amal prepare to become first-time parents. The British human rights lawyer is expecting twins later this year (17).

The couple wed in Italy in 2014.

