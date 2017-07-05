George Clooney takes newborn twins on vacation to Italy

Share

Amal Clooney gave birth to the babies a month ago.

George Clooney and his wife Amal have whisked their newborn twins off to Italy for their first family vacation.

The actor and human rights lawyer Amal welcomed daughter Elle and son Alexander in London on 6 June (17), and they spent their first month as a family of four holed up in the couple's English countryside home.

However, the Clooneys have since jetted off to Milan, Italy, where the new parents, each holding a bassinet, were photographed stepping off a private plane on Monday (03Jul17).

Amal, 39, looked happy and healthy in a white T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers, while George was dressed just as casually in a navy blue polo shirt and jeans.

They were thought to be heading to George's Lake Como estate, where they previously rang in the Independence Day holiday (04Jul) in 2015.

Italy holds a very special place in George and Amal's hearts - the longtime Hollywood bachelor was introduced to the British beauty during a gathering at his luxury Lake Como villa in 2013, and they became engaged less than a year later, in April, 2014.

They returned to the country in September, 2014 to exchange vows in Venice.

Clooney, 56, has plenty to celebrate - in addition to the birth of his first children, he and his best pal Rande Gerber, husband to supermodel Cindy Crawford, recently hit the jackpot by selling off their Casamigos tequila brand to bosses at the Diageo beverage company for $1 billion.

The longtime pals launched the liquor label in 2012.

© Cover Media