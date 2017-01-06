George Michael almost sang Smooth hit with Santana

George Michael almost sang Smooth hit with Santana
Rob Thomas
Posted by Cover Media on January 6, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The former Wham! star inspired Rob Thomas to write the smash-hit.

Rocker Rob Thomas wanted George Michael to sing Smooth with Carlos Santana.

The Matchbox Twenty star was recruited to write a track for the guitar great's 1999 album Supernatural, and he admits the late former Wham! star inspired him to create the song that went on to win Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocal - and became the second most successful hit of all-time, according to Billboard.com.

But it almost didn't feature Thomas at all, because he wanted Michael to sing on the track.

"This was going to be my first time writing a song that I didn't perform on, and I was hoping it would set me up as a writer," he tells Billboard.

"When we finished the song, which we called Smooth, the conversation came around to who should sing it. My first thought was George Michael. In fact, I'd had George in my head when I recorded the vocals in the first place. If you listen to the melody and the cadence, it's an attempt to emulate his style."

Santana passed on the idea and urged Thomas to sing on his own song.

The rocker admits he has always been a big fan of George Michael, and got the chance to tell him on a few occasions: "Because we shared the same manager, I got the opportunity to spend a fair share of time with George. After my third glass of wine I would start to gush, and he would respond, as he did with everything, like a true gentleman, with kind words and insight."

Thomas reveals his admiration of the Brit, who died on Christmas Day (25Dec16), bled into his own music and videos.

"My first solo album was my shift from Wham! to Faith," he says. "My first solo video had pieces of George all over it: the close-up on the boots, the dance... Even my most recent album cover was a lift from the Wham! Bad Boys video."

© Cover Media

Related news

George Michael covered IVF costs for childless British couple

Posted on 03/01/2017
The singer never got to meet the "miracle baby" born to a couple he helped financially.

George Michael's family refusing to speculate on cause of death

Posted on 04/01/2017
The singer's boyfriend insisted his Twitter account had been hacked after suicide stories popped up on his page on Sunday.

Police investigating whether George Michael died of drug overdose - report

Posted on 06/01/2017
The investigation into the death of singer George Michael has now been taken over by Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, according to Britain's The Sun newspaper.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Ed Sheeran's Top 13 Moments

All photo albums

Facebook