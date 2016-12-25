George Michael dead at 53

George Michael
Posted by Cover Media on December 25, 2016 at 2:30 pm
Former Wham! frontman George Michael passed away peacefully in his sleep.

George Michael has died at the age of 53.

The Wham! frontman "passed away peacefully”, in his sleep on 25 December (16) at his Oxfordshire, England home, his publicist has confirmed.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” the statement reads.

"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

According to the BBC, Thames Valley Police confirmed South Central Ambulance Service attended a property in Goring in Oxfordshire at 13:42 on Sunday (25Dec).

The cause of death has not been disclosed, but police say there were no suspicious circumstances.

Grammy Award winner George found fame in the ‘80s with pop group Wham, before embarking on a successful solo career.

Twitter tributes have been pouring in, with Duran Duran's account posting: "2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family."

© Cover Media

