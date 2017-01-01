George Michael's boyfriend alleges singer committed suicide - report

Fadi Fawaz and George Michael
Posted by Cover Media on January 1, 2017 at 9:00 am
George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz's Twitter account posted several messages on New Year's Day (01Jan17) which appeared to allege the singer had taken his own life.

George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has appeared to allege the singer committed suicide in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Fawaz found the Careless Whisper singer dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England on Christmas Day (25Dec16). And on New Year's Day (01Jan17), Fawaz posted several messages on the social media site claiming that his partner had taken his own life.

"The only thing George wanted is to die. He tried numbers of times to kill himself many times and finally he managed," the messages read. "We loved each other very much and were together almost 24 hours a day."

As WENN went to press, the Twitter account had been disabled and it is unclear whether the tweets were from Fawaz, who had dated Michael since 2012, or the work of a hacker.

However, the messages came from the same account that had tweeted after Michael's death: "ITs (sic) a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx."

Michael's representative stated that the singer had died of heart failure in a statement after his death. A post-mortem was carried out on Friday (30Dec16) but the results were inconclusive, with a statement from Thames Valley Police revealing further tests will now be carried out to determine why the pop icon died.

"The cause of (Michael's) death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out," the statement, obtained by the Press Association, read. "The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks.

"Thames Valley Police will now prepare a file for the Oxfordshire Coroner. Mr Michael's death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."

Following Michael's death, a host of famous faces came forward to pay tribute to the former Wham! star, including Elton John and Britney Spears.

Related news

George Michael's boyfriend found singer's body

Posted on 26/12/2016
Tributes keep pouring in for the singer following his death on Sunday.

Andrew Ridgley fighting plans to re-release George Michael's Careless Whisper

Posted on 28/12/2016
Wham! star Andrew Ridgley doesn't think Careless Whisper is the right track to remember George Michael by.

George Michael post-mortem results 'inconclusive'

Posted on 30/12/2016
Further tests will be carried out to determine George Michael's cause of death.

