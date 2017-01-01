George Michael's boyfriend: 'My Twitter was hacked'

Share

Fadi Fawaz has denied claiming his partner George Michael took his own life in a series of messages on Twitter on New Year's Day.

George Michael's boyfriend's Twitter account was hacked on New Year's Day (01Jan17), with messages posted alleging the singer had committed suicide.

Fadi Fawaz, who had dated the Careless Whisper star since 2012, found the singer dead in bed at his home in Oxfordshire, England on Christmas Day (25Dec16). Following Michael's tragic passing, Fawaz used his social media account to speak about the death, tweeting "ITs (sic) a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning", and hit headlines once again on Sunday with messages which alleged that Michael had taken his own life.

"The only thing George wanted is to die. He tried numbers of times to kill himself many times and finally he managed," the messages read. "We loved each other very much and were together almost 24 hours a day."

However, Fawaz has now insisted that he was not responsible for the messages, and they were the work of a hacker.

"I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed," he told Britain's Daily Mirror Online.

"It's a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things."

Michael's post-mortem was carried out on Friday (30Dec16) but the results were inconclusive, with a statement from Thames Valley Police revealing further tests will now be carried out to determine why the pop icon died.

"The cause of (Michael's) death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out," the statement, obtained by the Press Association, read. "The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks.

"Thames Valley Police will now prepare a file for the Oxfordshire Coroner. Mr Michael's death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."

