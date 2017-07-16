George Michael's boyfriend still in 'hell' after his death

Share

Fadi Fawaz has penned a poem dedicated to his former lover who died last Christmas (16).

George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz is still going through hell six months after the singer's tragic death.

Former Wham! frontman George passed away on Christmas Day, 2016, at the age of 53 from natural causes at his Oxfordshire home.

Fadi, who found the singer in bed, is still finding it hard to come to terms with his loss and revealed in a poem uploaded to Twitter that he feels like he is in "hell” following his partner’s passing.

“One Christmas day/ Clouds are Grey/ Wind tears the air/ One heart decides to fail/ I find myself in hell/ Now I feel ashamed/ One Christmas day,” the first verse reads.

"I go to bed to lay/ I feel more ashamed/ I try to hide my head/ Pillows turn to red/ I lost my way/ One Christmas Day/ I miss that day.”

A source close to Fadi explained to The Sunday Mirror that the celebrity hairdresser is facing continued hostility from George’s family.

"He has not had any love from George's family. They continue to be very hostile as George's will and estate is sorted out, so the sadness of losing George has been amplified tenfold," the insider explained.

The pal further alleges that Fadi had been cut off since the star's funeral.

George's family are reportedly planning to put his Oxfordshire estate up for sale but they will rent out the home he owned in Highgate, London.

It is thought the singer's combined assets are worth around $138 million (£105 million).

