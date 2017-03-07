George Michael's death due to natural causes

Share

George Michael's funeral can now go ahead after a coroner ruled he died of natural causes.

The Careless Whisper singer was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England on Christmas Day (25Dec16) by his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz. He was 53 years old.

Oxfordshire's senior coroner Darren Salter, ruled that Michael's death was caused by heart disease, specifically dilated cardiomyopathy and myocarditis, as well as fatty liver.

"Inquiries into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received," Salter said in a statement to the BBC. "As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries."

Cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart that causes the muscle to become stretched and thin rendering it unable to pump blood around the body efficiently, while myocarditis refers to inflammation of the heart muscle.

Thames Valley Police officers originally stated the former Wham! star's death was unexplained but not suspicious, with an initial post-mortem examination proving "inconclusive". The coroner's inquest was reportedly delayed for several weeks pending the results of toxicology tests.

Michael's funeral date is yet to be announced.

