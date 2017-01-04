George Michael's family refusing to speculate on cause of death

George Michael
Posted by Cover Media on January 4, 2017 at 4:00 am
The singer's boyfriend insisted his Twitter account had been hacked after suicide stories popped up on his page on Sunday.

George Michael's relatives have urged fans to refrain from speculating on the cause of the pop icon's death until coroners reach a definitive ruling.

The Careless Whisper hitmaker's boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, found the singer dead in his bed at his home in Oxfordshire, England on Christmas Day (25Dec16), and a representative for the 53-year-old claimed the singer had died from heart failure. But a post-mortem examination, conducted on Friday (30Dec16), proved "inconclusive".

Messages posted on Fawaz's Twitter account on Sunday (01Jan17) suggested George had committed suicide, but the hairstylist insisted he was not responsible for the tweets and blamed hackers for spreading the false rumors.

Now George's family members have issued a new statement, insisting they are still struggling to come to terms with the loss of the former Wham! star.

"In the week since his tragic death there has been much comment and speculation concerning George and the circumstances surrounding his death," reads a statement issued by his loved ones to BuzzFeed News. "There will inevitably be more in the future. The family remain devastated by his passing and have no wish to comment in relation to any such speculation, whether current or in the future."

Thames Valley Police officials previously ruled out any suspicious circumstances surrounding George's unexpected death, and after the inconclusive autopsy, revealed further tests would be carried out to determine the nature of his passing.

"The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks...," they continued in a statement. "Mr. Michael's death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."

© Cover Media

George Michael post-mortem results 'inconclusive'

Posted on 30/12/2016
Further tests will be carried out to determine George Michael's cause of death.

George Michael's boyfriend alleges singer committed suicide - report

Posted on 01/01/2017
George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz's Twitter account posted several messages on New Year's Day (01Jan17) which appeared to allege the singer had taken his own life.

George Michael's boyfriend: 'My Twitter was hacked'

Posted on 01/01/2017
Fadi Fawaz has denied claiming his partner George Michael took his own life in a series of messages on Twitter on New Year's Day.

