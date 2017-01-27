George Michael's funeral delayed by toxicology results - report

Share

George Michael's body has yet to be released to his family, more than a month after his untimely death on Christmas Day (25Dec16).

George Michael's funeral has reportedly been delayed as the coroner is still awaiting the results of toxicology tests on the singer's body.

The Careless Whisper singer died at his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day (25Dec16), aged 53. An initial postmortem examination proved "inconclusive", with toxicology tests then ordered to see if drugs played any part in Michael's death.

However, Thames Valley Police are still awaiting the results of these tests, according to Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, meaning that Darren Salter, the senior coroner for Oxfordshire, has so far been unable to open an inquest into the Wham! star's death.

Michael's body will only be released to his family once all tests have been carried out and a full inquest is completed.

The singer's on-off boyfriend Fadi Fawaz found Michael's body in bed at his home, and messages later posted on Fawaz's Twitter account suggested the singer may have committed suicide.

The hairstylist later insisted he was not responsible for the tweets and blamed hackers for spreading the false rumors.

Michael's family members then issued a statement, encouraging people not to speculate on the cause of the star's death until the coroner releases a verdict into how he passed.

"In the week since his tragic death there has been much comment and speculation concerning George and the circumstances surrounding his death," read a statement issued by his loved ones to BuzzFeed News. "There will inevitably be more in the future. The family remain devastated by his passing and have no wish to comment in relation to any such speculation, whether current or in the future.

"The results of these (toxicology) tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks...,. Mr Michael's death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."

