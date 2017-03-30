George Michael's grave won't be accessible to fans

Share

The Careless Whisper hitmaker was laid to rest in the West Cemetery in London's Highgate Cemetery, beside his beloved mother Lesley Angold, following a funeral on Wednesday (29Mar17).

George Michael's fans won't be able to visit the late singer's grave.

However, while hordes of fans were hoping to be able to pay their respects to the singer by laying flowers at his grave, it has now been revealed they will be unable to do so, as the grave won't be accessible to the public.

Highgate's West Cemetery can only be accessed by attending a guided tour, but the tour description was updated on Thursday (30Mar17) with a note stating: "George Michael's grave is not visited on the tour."

According to the Daily Mirror, George's family "are believed to have not wanted his grave to become a tourist attraction - like Elvis Presley's at Graceland or The Doors singer Jim Morrison's in Paris, for instance."

George was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England on Christmas Day (25Dec16), and after extended postmortem examinations determined he had died of natural causes at the age of 53, his body was released to his family earlier this month (Mar17).

On Wednesday (29Mar17), mourners including the singer's former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley and close pal Geri Horner, formerly known as Geri Halliwell, gathered with George's loved ones for the private memorial service at the Chapel of Rest, where the Spice Girls star is reported to have delivered the eulogy.

A statement released by the musician's representative to People.com on Wednesday read: "We can confirm that the funeral of the singer George Michael took place today. Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved son, brother and friend.

"George Michael's family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support. We ask that the family's wish for privacy be respected so that they can continue to live their lives privately, away from any media intrusion. No further details will be released."

