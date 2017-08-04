Georgia officials seeking to cancel R. Kelly concert - report

Share

The singer has denied the allegations against him.

Officials in Georgia have reportedly asked bosses at Live Nation to cancel R. Kelly's concert later this month (Aug17) as he continues to battle sex "cult" allegations.

The I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker is facing allegations he manipulated several women into coercive sexual relationships.

Kelly has already axed four tour dates in Louisiana, Texas, and California, and now Fulton County commissioners are being asked by protesters to revoke the contract with Live Nation for the 25 August (17) show at Wolf Creek Amphitheater.

"If our demands are not met, we're prepared to protest the concert," activist Kenyette Tisha Barnes says.

County attorneys will reportedly send a request to Live Nation bosses, but a spokesperson explains the decision to pull the show lies with concert promoters, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Last Friday (28Jul17), Kelly performed for the first time since the claims were first published by BuzzFeed News. However, the singer took to the stage in front of a half-full Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia and Kelly's team cancelled the subsequent shows due to poor ticket sales.

The 50-year-old R&B star is facing accusations from two sets of parents he has brainwashed their daughters and other women into "cult" like behavior, and that he records his sexual encounters with them. He has strongly denied all the allegations.

The singer has reportedly hired a crisis management team to handle the accusations, including Monique Pressley, the lawyer who initially advised Bill Cosby after he was accused of sexual assault. Pressley quit Cosby's legal team last year (16).

In a previous statement to the New York Post's Page Six, Kelly's publicist Trevian Kutti repeated Kelly's stance on the controversy, insisting the singer would "work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name".

