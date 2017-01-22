Geri Horner names baby in tribute to George Michael - report

Share

The former Spice Girl welcomed her first son on Saturday (21Jan17).

Geri Horner has reportedly named her new baby son in memory of her close friend, the late George Michael.

The former Spice Girl announced she had given birth on Saturday (21Jan17), and revealed the baby's name in sweet post on Instagram later that day.

"Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia," Geri wrote alongside a black-and-white snap of her son's foot.

British newspaper the Daily Mirror reports the 44-year-old gave her son, who she calls Monty, George's name in tribute to her close friend following his death on Christmas Day (25Dec16).

"Geri wanted George to be a part of Monty’s life, so she felt it only fitting that her newborn have a middle name after the star," a source told the paper.

The pair was close before George’s death, and the iconic singer's ex-boyfriend Kenny Goss is godfather to Geri’s daughter Bluebell, 10.

On hearing the news the Faith hitmaker had passed away, Geri wrote at the time, "So so sad, RIP George, a dear friend, the kindest, most generous and talented person.”

The singer welcomed her second child, her first with husband Christian Horner, on the same day as her Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton celebrated her birthday.

Geri surprised fans when she announced in October (16) she was expecting a baby. She has Bluebell from her relationship with film producer Sacha Gervasi. Christian also has a daughter, three-year-old Olivia.

