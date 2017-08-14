Geri Horner wants more children

Share

Geri Horner loves her "blended, modern family".

Geri Horner wants to have more children with husband Christian.

The 45-year-old singer, formerly known as Geri Halliwell, and her Formula One supremo spouse welcomed son Monty into the world almost seven months ago, with the tot joining Geri's 11-year-old daughter Bluebell from a previous relationship.

And while she is loving every second of raising Monty, Geri has also thought about potentially having another one or two babies with her husband.

"There's room for another one, for sure, and if that happened that would be great. But either way is okay. We've got our hands pretty full and we're very grateful for what we have," she told Hello! magazine.

"It is so lovely to have this little person who is half each of us. He's a pretty chilled baby for the most part, which he gets more from Christian, but then we'll encounter a bit of protest and I think, 'Ah, there's the Halliwell!'"

Former Spice Girls star Geri poses with her adorable son in a series of pictures for the magazine. And she added in the interview that she never realized how her bond with Monty would be different to Bluebell's until she had a son.

"He's our gift. He really is the sweetest, most affectionate baby - such a cuddler - and I totally understand now that protective thing mums have with their sons; that deep-rooted feeling of 'That's my boy'," she laughed.

Prior to meeting Christian, Geri had been somewhat unlucky in love and had battled various issues in her life including suffering from an eating disorder. But now, with a loving partner and two gorgeous children, Geri is more than happy with her lot.

"I guess the word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is content," she smiled. "We've gone from it being just Bluebell and me for so long, to this blended, modern family."

