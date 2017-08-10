Gina Rodriguez gushes about her 'king' on boyfriend's birthday

Share

The lovely Latina is smitten with the hunk.

Actress Gina Rodriguez celebrated her boyfriend's birthday on Wednesday (09Aug17) by gushing about her love for him on social media.

The Jane The Virgin star started dating co-star Joe LoCicero last year (16) and she's clearly still smitten with her man.

Celebrating his birthday, the actress posted a photo of the loved-up couple hugging at a winery and added the caption: "To my king. I love you. Happy birthday. #sexiestmanAlive".

She paid tribute to her boyfriend when she turned 33 earlier this summer (17), posting another photo of the pair and the caption: "A couple that is barefoot together stays together. I want all my birthdays with you."

Rodriguez recently revealed Joe has helped her come to terms with her sexual hang-ups, confessing she no longer feels guilty after making love.

In a candid chat with Bust magazine, the actress confessed she grew up feeling terrible about her sexual urges and her Catholic guilt kicked in every time she masturbated.

"That lasted way too long," she said. "Or maybe I masturbated too much!

"It's OK to look back in retrospect and be like, 'It wasn't good that I felt bad about touching myself'."

And Gina admitted she no longer feels bad about having sex outside of marriage: "It isn't bad that I want to share my love with my boyfriend," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm an adult, I can do that!"

Aspiring actor LoCicero plays Prince Charming and Don Quixote Stripper on his girlfriend's hit show Jane The Virgin.

