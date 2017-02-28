Giorgio Armani praises 'authentically elegant' Nicole Kidman

Share

Giorgio Armani has nothing but praise for the three actresses he dressed at the Oscars on Sunday (26Feb17).

The famed designer and Oscar-winning actress have been close friends for many years and the star often opts for his designs on the red carpet. Most recently she stunned in one of Armani’s numbers at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday (26Feb17), which featured sequinned straps crisscrossed over her back, though it was later reported that Nicole, 49, cut the material after it appeared to rub.

“Nicole is a gorgeous, captivating woman,” Armani told The Telegraph newspaper of dressing the Best Supporting Actress nominee. “She can be algid, yet fiery at the same time and possesses a unique elegance that is authentic and natural. She looked perfect in her Giorgio Armani Prive gown, which I created for her: the tapered silhouette accentuated her elegant, slender figure, while the color and embroidery highlighted her delicate, radiant complexion."

The fashion icon also dressed the Best Supporting Actress winner Viola Davis, who dazzled in a bright red gown which featured a halter-neck and off-the-shoulder strap detailing as well as a slight train. He custom-made the vermilion silk dress and gushed about her win for her performance in Fences.

“Viola is an immensely talented actress whom I admire for her eclecticism and strong character,” he smiled. “I’m delighted she won the Oscar, which was most deserved. I created an elegantly simple gown for her with small, precious details that highlight her shape and femininity.”

Not stopping there, Armani dressed Best Actress nominee Isabelle Huppert, 63, too in a long sleeved, high necked sparkling gown boasting subtle ruched detailing around the waist, which he felt accentuated “her delicate complexion and elegant figure.”

Meanwhile Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts, 26, rocked a vintage Armani Prive dress with black lace covering her modesty and a nude embroidered skirt as part of the Green Carpet Challenge, encouraging celebrities to wear sustainable fashion.

