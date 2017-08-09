Glenn Campbell's daughter leads tributes to her late dad

Share

The stars of stage and screen have poured out tributes to the music veteran.

Glen Campbell's daughter Ashley and country stars Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton are leading the tributes to the music icon following his death on Tuesday (08Aug17).

The Rhinestone Cowboy hitmaker, who had been battling Alzheimer's disease since 2011, was 81.

Shortly after the news was made public, singer Ashley Campbell posted a photo of her hand wrapped around her late dad's, and captioned it, "Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am".

Paisley was among the first celebrities to reflect on the sad news on Twitter, writing, "Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways."

"Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you, Glen!", declared Dolly, as rocker Peter Frampton shared, "Dear Glen Campbell, Rest In Peace As well as your incredible musical abilities you were one of the most down to earth ppl (people) I have ever known."

"Thank you Glen Campbell for sharing your talent with us for so many years," expressed veteran country musician Charlie Daniels. "May you rest in peace my friend. You will never be forgotten."

"Huge loss in the world of music today. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell," added Sheryl Crow, while Blake Shelton tweeted: "Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family," and singer Chely Wright posted, "May he Rest In Peace. What a musician. His contribution is and will likely always be unmatched."

Fellow country artist Chris Young wrote, "Wow... just heard Glen Campbell passed... sad day for music," as actor/singer Chord Overstreet agreed: "So sad to hear about Glen Campbell passing. Your music always inspired me and many others. One of the kindest guys and best poets ever RIP."

"So sad that Glen Campbell has passed such a legend," added Kevin Jonas.

There were also tributes from Campbell's Hollywood fans, with actor Rob Lowe writing: "#RhinestoneCowboy was playing on the radio as I first laid eyes on the NYC skyline, so many years ago. Unforgettable moment." And The Hangover star Ed Helms wrote: "RIP Glen Campbell, a true gentleman genius - You will forever be gentle on our minds!"

