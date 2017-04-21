Guardians of the Galaxy star would like to see a female Doctor Who

Share

Karen Gillan portrayed the TV timelord's assistant in 2012 and 2013.

It's time for an actress to play Doctor Who, according to the TV timelord's former sidekick Karen Gillan.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star has faith BBC bosses will make the right choice about current Doctor Peter Capaldi's replacement - but she'd like to see a woman in the role.

"I trust the BBC and their choices and they haven't failed us yet with the Doctor, but it would be cool to see a woman in the role one day because a woman could absolutely play that role," the British actress says.

Capaldi will step down as the 12th Doctor Who after shooting this year's (17) Christmas episode, and Gillan isn't the first former assistant to speak up for a first female in the Tardis - Billie Piper has also spoken out about the need for a sex change.

The actress, who portrayed Rose Tyler during David Tennant's run as the timelord, recently told the BBC, "I've always supported the original format but I don't know where they can go from here. I think it would be great (to have a female Doctor) given the spirit of the world at the moment. I think it would be timely."

Longtime Doctor Who executive producer Steven Moffat, who is also departing the sci-fi series this year, is another person eager to see a woman in the role.

"I think the next time might be a female Doctor," he said. "I don't see why not."

Early bookmakers' odds had James Bond star Ben Whishaw and Olivia Colman among the frontrunners to take over from Capaldi, while some fans have suggested Tilda Swinton would make a great Doctor.

