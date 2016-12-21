Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get cooking for Christmas

Gwen Stefani
Posted by Cover Media on December 21, 2016 at 10:30 pm
The couple will be spending its second Christmas together.

Gwen Stefani is teaching Blake Shelton all about her family's Italian heritage by getting him in the kitchen to cook up some homemade gnocchi.

The No Doubt frontwoman took to Snapchat on Tuesday (20Dec16) to show off their culinary skills as they made use of the kitchen at Blake's Oklahoma home.

The couple will reportedly be spending Christmas together with Gwen's three sons from her marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale, and they got the holiday traditions off to a good start with the homemade meal.

Gwen also used social media to share footage of her walks in the countryside with her man, during which they spotted a number of wild turkeys.

The singers' relationship has gone from strength to strength since they were first linked in October, 2015, following the breakdown of their marriages.

Blake finalized his divorce from fellow country star Miranda Lambert in July, 2015, while Gwen and Gavin announced their split after almost 13 years of marriage that August (15).

The new couple, which met while serving as coaches on talent show The Voice, hasn't stopped gushing about one another ever since, and Blake admitted earlier this month (Dec16) he was still pinching himself as he planned a second Christmas with his "hot" girlfriend.

"It's been just an eye-opener to be with somebody like her..., " the Honey Bee singer said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "You think Gwen Stefani and No Doubt, (but) she is literally maybe the most normal person that I've ever met in my life.

"It's been good for me to be with somebody that's so grounded and just a good human being with a great heart. And she's hot! Have you seen her?"

© Cover Media

