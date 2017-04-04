Gwen Stefani launching stylish juniors eyewear collection

Share

The collection was inspired by her search for glasses for her son.

Gwen Stefani is expanding her eyewear line to kids in a bid to help them make a 'spectacle' of themselves.

The No Doubt frontwoman has designed three gx by Gwen Stefani eyewear collections and on Monday (03Apr17) the singer released gx by Gwen Stefani junior.

The 47-year-old created the glasses because she wanted children to have more appealing choices following trips to the optician.

"A lot of kids' glasses, to me, look like kids' glasses," she says in a video obtained by People magazine. "I wanted to do glasses that were things that I would wear."

Gwen was inspired to design the line after having a difficult time finding stylish glasses for her son Zuma.

"My son wears glasses, so we're always on this mission to find something that's unique and different," she explains. "I would go shopping for glasses with my son and I saw how limited and boring the choices were. Wearing glasses should be a fun and positive experience for everyone - including kids and teens."

A unique feature about the new eyewear line is the interchangeable emojis kids can attach to the side of their glasses.

"They have these little magnets on the side, and you can change them out every day," Gwen giggles. "It's fun to be able to be unique.

"We designed the gx junior line with lots of bright colors, patterns, fun accents and grown-up, stylish shapes in smaller sizes. Though some kids may have no choice about needing optical, I wanted to create quality glasses that gives them a cool way to express their personal style and feel more confident."

The glasses start at $150 and are now available online.

"It's been really exciting to see it come to life," Stefani adds. "I'm just proud of the whole thing. It's really fun to share my passions with everybody."

