Gwen Stefani releasing Christmas album - report

Blake Shelton has a songwriting credit on one of the festive tracks.

Gwen Stefani is reportedly working on her first Christmas album.

The former No Doubt singer has co-written four songs with festive titles which have been reportedly registered on the websites for performing rights organisation Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) and GEMA in Germany.

Gwen has co-written the tracks Christmas Eve, My Gift Is You, Under The Christmas Lights with songwriters Justin Tranter and Busbee, while You Make It Feel Like Christmas also features a credit for her boyfriend, country singer Blake Shelton.

A Gwen fan account shared the news on Twitter and the list of tracks, which also includes a song called When I Was A Little Girl, and wrote in the caption, "Y'all ready for a @gwenstefani Christmas album?!"

"Christmas music from Gwen is on the way," the source told ETOnline, who reports that the holiday record will be released in the autumn.

In a recent interview with The Weekender, the 47-year-old said she was preparing to release new material.

"I’ve been working on new music, which I’m so excited to release this year. I can’t say too much about it just yet, but I’ve had so much fun in the studio," she said.

The project will mark her first festive album but not her first time working with Blake, who she has been dating since 2015. They co-write and sung together on Go Ahead and Break My Heart from his 2016 album If I'm Honest.

And speaking to Entertainment Tonight about working with her partner, Gwen admitted it was a unique and enjoyable experience.

"Anytime I've ever collaborated with anyone, it's always my favourite," she said. "But to do something with him - because he's so talented and comes from such a different world - to make music together, it was just so shocking!"

