Gwen Stefani: 'Revlon deal helped me heal from divorce'

The pop star is "grateful" for how far she's come.

Singer Gwen Stefani used the highs and lows of her love life as inspiration for her new role as Revlon's Global Ambassador.

The Hollaback Girl hitmaker ended her 13-year marriage with British rocker Gavin Rossdale in 2015, and a few months after the split, she struck up a new romance with her The Voice co-judge Blake Shelton.

Last month (Jan17) Gwen was announced as the face of makeup giant Revlon's new 'Choose Love' campaign, and the pop star finds the slogan for the fresh marketing scheme eerily personal thanks to her rebound romance with country musician Blake.

“It’s just a very genuine love for makeup – and then on top of it, when they said it was going to be a 'choose love' campaign, I said it's a parallel to, like, my own personal life right now, 'cause when you go through something personal and traumatic, you have a choice," she explains to Extra of why she accepted her new Revlon role. "You have a choice to make something positive out of that, and that’s really what I did, and it was hard, but it was actually, like, I’m gonna do this – I’m gonna make a record out of this. I’m gonna pick myself up and make something great out of this.”

Gwen documented her recent love life saga in songs on her 2016 album This Is What the Truth Feels Like, and in addition to music, she also used her break-up grief as creative fodder for her ever-expanding Harajuku Lovers and L.A.M.B. fashion and cosmetics lines.

However, the humble singer admits the professional success she is enjoying from expressing her honest emotions is "a shock".

“I didn’t know if I was gonna do music again or write songs again (after my divorce from Gavin), it just kind of channeled down to me – it was just a spiritual place to be," Gwen explains, before noting she is now feeling better than ever: “So I’m in a really good, peaceful, like, grateful place right here."

© Cover Media