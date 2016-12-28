Gwyneth Paltrow: 'Chris Martin would still take a bullet for me'

Share

The star's boyfriend, Brad Falchuk, understands the nature of her close bond with Chris.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is convinced her ex-husband Chris Martin would still "take a bullet" for her, almost three years after their split.

The Shakespeare in Love star famously announced her "conscious uncoupling" from Coldplay frontman Chris after more than a decade of marriage in March, 2014, and their divorce was finalized in July (16).

The pair has remained close for the sake of its children, daughter Apple, 12, and 10-year-old son Moses, and Gwyneth is thankful she and Chris have managed to establish a modern family unit while moving on with other people.

"He's at my house every single day," she told InStyle magazine. "We have our own lives but we still have our family life."

The exes share such a tight bond, she believes Chris would sacrifice his own life if she was ever in danger.

"To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I'm not his wife," Gwyneth claimed. "I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce."

And Gwyneth insists her boyfriend, TV producer Brad Falchuk, fully understands the nature of her close relationship with Chris, because he is also a divorced dad, after splitting from his wife Suzanne, with whom he also shares two children.

"He has his own version of it, his own family where it's not a couple but it's a family," she explained.

The actress has previously gushed about her post-marriage bond with Chris, maintaining she will always have so much love for the father of her kids.

"My children know that we're in a loving family," she said during a Cannes Lions conversation with HardTalk's Stephen Sackur in June (16). "And I adore their father even though we're not in a romantic relationship.

"I'm very proud of us for the way that - as anyone who has been divorced knows - we have had to put aside an awful lot to stay a family for the sake of the children. Sometimes it's quite tough on a personal level."

Gwyneth isn't the only one to move on with her love life - last year (15), Chris was linked to Peaky Blinders beauty Annabelle Wallis, while he also dated Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence following his marriage split.

