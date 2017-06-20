Gwyneth Paltrow concludes Chris Martin uncoupling by having tattoo dedication removed

Share

Fans have noticed that the tiny 'C' inking Gwyneth had on her hip is no longer there.

Gwyneth Paltrow has had her tattoo tribute to ex-husband Chris Martin removed.

The 44-year-old actress was seen flaunting her incredible figure in a tiny black bikini as she enjoyed the sunshine in St. Tropez, France, on Monday (19Jun17). But after pictures from the outing made their way online, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the tiny 'C' etching Gwyneth had on her hip was no longer there.

The mother-of-two is said to have had the inking done in 2008, and showed it off by wearing a pink two-piece as she holidayed with her Coldplay frontman then-spouse in 2013.

Monday's outing showed that Gwyneth has apparently undergone professional treatment to have the design removed, with no lingering sign there was ever a tattoo there.

Chris had also gone under the tattooist's needle to get Gwyneth's initial 'G' inked on his arm, but following their split, he had it changed to read "God Is Love".

The former couple were married for just over 10 years before they announced their "conscious uncoupling" in 2014. However, they have remained close friends since and frequently enjoy outings together alongside daughter Apple, 13, and 11-year-old son Moses.

In an interview last December, Gwyneth told InStyle magazine that her bond with Chris has remained, despite the pair finalizing their divorce in July, 2016.

"He's at my house every single day," she told the publication. "We have our own lives but we still have our family life."

Gwyneth added that her friendship with Chris is so deep that she believes the singer would sacrifice his own life if she was ever in danger.

"To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I'm not his wife," Gwyneth claimed. "I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce."

© Cover Media