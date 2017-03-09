Gwyneth Paltrow: 'GOOP haters are upset because I'm breaking boundaries'

Share

The star has thick skin and doesn't let her critics get her down.

Critics love to take aim at Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, GOOP, because it's "at the forefront of something new", according to the actress.

The Iron Man star is often slammed for introducing alternative beauty products and procedures, such as vaginal steaming treatments and bee sting facials, through her blog and weekly newsletter, with some critics suggesting her GOOP suggestions are bizarre and wildly out-of-touch.

But the Oscar winner and cookbook queen stands behind her research and the products she promotes, insisting she only receives negative feedback because people are uncomfortable with unusual topics.

"They’re not without judgment," she tells Women's Health magazine. "When you’re at the forefront of something that’s new, people can get really reactive: 'This is crazy! Why are you doing this?' Then, five years later, everyone’s fine with it. So I have a bit of pattern recognition in hand at this point, which is helpful."

Over the years, Gwyneth has learned the art of detachment when it comes to dealing with criticism.

"Also, when someone doesn’t like something you do, or doesn’t share your interest in something, that doesn’t have anything to do with you," she shares. "One of the best things someone ever said to me was that the only time criticism hurts is if you have a judgment about yourself about that very thing. If someone’s like, 'You d**k, you have red hair!' and you’ve got brown hair, it doesn’t bother you.

"It’s a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people’s perceptions of you. It’s part of wellness, working at that. I’ve gotten to a point where I like myself. I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide.”

© Cover Media