Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I'm proud of my wrinkles'

The Iron Man star has "never been happier" about the way she looks and feels.

Gwyneth Paltrow has no problems with her wrinkles and grey hair.

The Iron Man actress is convinced she's at the height of her beauty at the age of 44, and has no concerns about aging.

"Of course I have wrinkles (and) grey hair," she tells PeopleStyle, "but I genuinely love it. This is who I am. I have been through incredible ups and downs and I feel so blessed that I have the wrinkles to tell the story. I feel good about (it). I think it’s incredibly sexy...

"I wouldn’t want to erase years off my face or to travel back in time for anything."

And although Gwyneth has been considered one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood for decades, she insists she was "a mess" in her 20s, and it has taken her years to come to terms with her flaws.

"I really believe that when a woman turns 40, she gets a software upgrade," she shares. "I have never been happier."

However, Paltrow, the founder of popular lifestyle and wellness company GOOP, admits she certainly still has her fair share of insecurities.

“I am kind of a gangly girl, but it was a lot worse when I was a teenager," the actress notes.

But she doesn't let her occasional lack of confidence get her down - most of the time Gwyneth is overflowing with self-esteem, revealing her secret to having a positive self-image is simple: "Part of that is just accepting where you are in time and space," she says.

© Cover Media