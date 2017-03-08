Gwyneth Paltrow & Reese Witherspoon join Tory Burch’s gender equality campaign

Share

The fashion designer has launched a global campaign in honour of National Women's Day

A collection of leading ladies have teamed up with designer Tory Burch to promote the Embrace Ambition campaign as part of International Women’s Day.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kerry Washington, and Reese Witherspoon joined forces to appear in the fashionista's new public service announcement, which encourages women to be ambitious and not shy away from announcing their goals for success.

"I can think of a lot of dirty words, ambition is not one of them,” Witherspoon says in the PSA, with Washington adding, “Women are made to be ambitious.”

Julianne Moore and Vogue editor Anna Wintour are also featured in the promo, as are Jon Hamm and Chris Pine - each wearing shirts with phrases like 'Founder,' 'Strong' and 'Visionary' printed on them.

The video is part of a major campaign by The Tory Burch Foundation and 100 percent of the proceeds from items she has created to accompany the message will benefit her charity, which "empowers women entrepreneurs in the United States."

During an appearance on the talk show CBS This Morning on Tuesday (07March17), Burch spoke about her own struggle to be secure as her own ambitions grew.

“I’m guilty of it. The first article ever written on me, someone called me up and said, ‘I loved the article, but you shied away from the word ambition'," the fashion guru explained, "and 13 years later I realized it was true.

"It’s something I’m not proud of back then, but I want other people to have the confidence to embrace their goals."

International Women’s Day falls on Wednesday (08March17).

