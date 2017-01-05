Gwyneth Paltrow's go-to fashion label earns haute couture status

Share

The Shakespeare in Love star is known for staying loyal to her preferred brands.

Gwyneth Paltrow is thrilled one of her favorite fashion labels, Schiaparelli, has earned a coveted spot on Paris Fashion Week's Haute Couture calendar.

The 44-year-old Iron Man star rocked one of the brand's stunning black gowns - with short sleeves and gorgeous silver metallic detail around the neck - at InStyle's awards event back in October, 2015. And she's not the label's only A-list fan.

Claire Danes, Tilda Swinton, Renee Zellweger, Priyanka Chopra, and Nicole Kidman also count Schiaparelli, which often adds intriguing metallic details to its designs, as a go-to when they need to get glam and a little adventurous on the red carpet. In fact, Tilda rocked a Schiaparelli navy silk satin tuxedo with pockets embellished with brass lips at the London premiere of Doctor Strange last year (Oct16).

The Haute Couture honor is a rare one indeed: only 15 designers can claim it. These include iconic names such as Dior and Chanel. The others are Givenchy, Jean Paul Gaultier, Maison Margiela, Giambattista Valli, Franck Sorbier, Adeline Andre, Alexandre Vauthier, Alexis Mabille, Maurizio Galante, Stephane Rolland, and Yiqing Yin.

Schiaparelli has been a force in fashion for over 50 years. The brand was founded in 1927 by Elsa Schiaparelli and became famous for its artistic collaborations with artists like Jean Cocteau and Salvador Dali. Schiaparelli herself, who always went by the name Schiap, often found herself at odds with rival Coco Chanel, who resented the fact that this "Italian artist who is making clothes" was suddenly the toast of the Paris fashion world.

Schiap also made waves in Hollywood, dressing Mae West, Greta Garbo and Marlene Dietrich amongst others.

Though the brand was forced to shut its doors in 1954, Schiaparelli was revived more than half a century later, in 2013, when the name was purchased by Tod's founder Diego Della Valle, who teamed up with Bertrand Guyon, the label's design director since 2015.

Next up for the line is a couture show on 23 January (17) which is well-timed to attract the attention of upcoming award show nominees and guests.

