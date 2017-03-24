Gwyneth Paltrow tackles taboo sex act in controversial new Goop website study

Share

The actress and her website contributors have been criticized for writing about bizarre health, beauty and sex tips.

Gwyneth Paltrow has tested fans with a new study on anal sex in her latest Goop website post.

The actress and contributors to her online lifestyle hub have often been criticized for testing the bounds of decency and offering up bizarre beauty and wellbeing techniques, and now Paltrow has raised eyebrows again by talking about the taboo sex act in The Sex Issue of her newsletter, which was first published on Thursday (23Mar17).

In it, the 44-year-old chats about pornography and sex toys, while seeking out expert advice on anal sex.

"First it was shocking, then it was having a cultural moment, now it's practically standard in the modern bedroom repertoire - or so a quick scan of any media, from porn to HBO (cable TV network), will tell you," the Shakespeare in Love star writes, "but the reality about anal is not, actually, that everyone's doing it."

She adds, "If anal turns you on, you are definitely not alone, but its prevalence doesn't change the fact that it's the riskiest sexual behavior in terms of HIV and other STDs (sexually transmitted diseases)."

For her in depth piece, Gwyneth interviewed The Guide to Getting it On! author Paul Joannides.

As well as offering simple controversial beauty, dietary and lifestyle tips, Gwyneth's Goop contributors also serve up alternative and sometimes controversial ways of looking after yourself.

A top U.S. gynecologist slammed the site recently after a writer advised women to use jade eggs to boost sex.

In her Better Sex: Jade Eggs for Your Yoni piece, actress Shiva Rose noted: "Fans say regular use increases chi, orgasms, vaginal muscle tone, hormonal balance and feminine energy in general".

Shiva also claimed that 'yoni eggs' are a "strictly guarded secret of Chinese royalty", revealing she likes to leave hers outside to gather energy from a new moon or sage burning nearby.

San Francisco-based gynecologist, Jen Gunter, told CNN that users are opening themselves up to the possibility of infection, particularly if the egg is left inside the body overnight, as Rose suggests in her Goop piece.

"The stones are really porous," Dr. Gunter pointed out, "so I'm not sure how it could be cleaned or sterilized between uses."

She also took issue with Shiva's claims on Paltrow's website that the method improves pelvic muscle tone, adding: "You want to contract and relax, not have your muscles contract continually. Contracting constantly is like doing half of a bicep curl and not finishing it - that’s not how you work on a muscle."

