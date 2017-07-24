Hackers target Kylie Jenner's Snapchat and threaten to expose nude pictures

Share

Kylie Jenner has become the latest victim of social media hackers.

Kylie Jenner's Snapchat was hacked on Sunday night (23Jul17), with the culprits threatening to expose nude pictures of the reality star.

The 19-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty is an avid user of the social media site, and rarely goes an hour without posting something on Snapchat.

But users were left concerned on Sunday when it became clear that someone had obtained unauthorized access to her account.

The first sign that something was wrong was when a yellow SnapCode was posted on Kylie's page, which led to a user named "chikri95".

"Add for kylie jenner's nudes!! twitter chikri98," they captioned the picture.

After then being directed to the alleged hacker's Twitter account, fans were met with the message: "I GOT KYLIES NUDES AHAHHA."

However, the culprit later clarified that they had been joking about having X-rated pics of the teenager, writing: "jk (joke) she aint got nudes lol (laugh out loud) but rt (retweet) my pinned tweet i want clout lol."

Kylie has yet to officially address the latest scandal but referenced her frustration over the incident when she tweeted, "I love sundayyyyyys (frustrated face emoji)" in the late hours of Sunday night.

It's not the first time the make-up maven has been targeted by hackers.

In June 2016, Kylie's Twitter account was targeted, with lewd tweets referencing A-listers including Katy Perry and Justin Bieber, as well as the TV star's alleged sex tape with now ex-boyfriend Tyga.

One of the most biting posts from the hacker read: "I love being so famous with no talent."

However, Kylie insisted she didn't care about the breach when she took to Snapchat at the time to share a clip of herself eating chocolate pretzels and watching the situation go down.

"So my Twitter was hacked and I don't really care, I'm just letting him have fun," she smiled in the video.

Addressing the sex tape claim, Kylie added in a later Snapchat: "Everyone is like 'leak the sex tape.' Guys, you are never going to see a sex tape from me. It's not going to happen."

