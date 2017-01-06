Hailee Steinfeld goes public with new boyfriend Cameron Smoller

Share

Hailee Steinfeld has kept people guessing about the nature of her relationship with Cameron Smoller for months, but the pair finally made their couple debut on Thursday night (05Jan17).

The Pitch Perfect 2 star has been teasing her social media followers for months about the nature of her relationship with soccer player Cameron. But the pair confirmed their romance as they attended the W Magazine Celebration of the Best Performances Portfolio event at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont.

The actress, who is featured in the portfolio thanks to her role in The Edge of Seventeen, looked stunning in an Atelier Versace Couture dress as she cuddled up to her dapper beau for snaps at the event.

It was a big night for Cameron, as in addition to going public with his girlfriend, Thursday evening also marked his birthday.

He and Hailee are believed to have met through Cameron's brother Cully Smoller, a former assistant and close friend of model Gigi Hadid. Hailee is also a good pal of Gigi's, with the pair both part of Taylor Swift's "squad".

It is likely that Cameron will be walking the red carpet a fair bit over the next few months, as Hailee has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her performance in The Edge of Seventeen. She has some tough competition in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category though, from Annette Bening, Lily Collins, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep.

Hailee was previously romantically linked to actor Douglas Booth, but admitted during an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine last year (16) that finding love was pretty low on her priority list.

"I mean, there's always time for dating," she said. "I do feel that right now though – and I hate saying this – my top priority is what I'm working on. It's that and family, and then everything else."

