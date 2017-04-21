Hailee Steinfeld is fit and fabulous in Mission activewear campaign

Share

Hailee Steinfeld enjoys exercises that don't make her feel like she's working out.

Hailee Steinfeld is the new face of activewear line Mission.

The actress and singer puts her best fitness foot forward in a new campaign for the brand, for which she can be seen participating in a dance class in the black and white ad photos.

Discussing what inspired the collaboration, 20-year-old Hailee credited her passion for building up a sweat.

“I spend a lot of my time exercising and dancing, especially when I am touring,” she explained to Pret-a-Reporter. “And when I have performances coming up, I spend most of my time in dance rehearsals, so I am always looking for something that I not only look good in but feel good in.

"I have had more situations where I wake up and I am frantically getting dressed and I’m like, ‘OK, I look cool, I am going to go dance,’ and then all of the sudden I’m burning up and uncomfortable. There really is something so amazing about the cooling mechanism in these clothes. When you’re burning up and you’re heart is pounding, that’s really a bonus.”

When she isn’t busting moves in a studio, Hailee, who has movie Pitch Perfect 3 due out this year (17) and is also promoting new music, has other more relaxed ways to stay in shape. For Hailee it’s all about not feeling pressured to exercise, and rather that she enjoys keeping fit.

“I love anything outdoors, whether that is running on the beach or walking, riding a bike, taking a hike, anything that doesn't necessarily feel like you are working out,” she explained. “If you go to the park and are playing basketball or kicking a ball around and hours into it you're crazy tired and didn’t realize how much work you put into (it), I love that sort of activity!”

