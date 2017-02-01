Hailee Steinfeld new face of REEF Escape sandal collection

Share

The actress/singer has been wearing the sandals since she was a young girl.

Actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld has been named the new face of the REEF Escape sandal collection.

The Pitch Perfect 2 star jumped at the chance to front the new campaign for the company, because she has a long history with the shoes.

"There have always been a bunch of sandals at the bottom of the stairs right by the front door that were my go-to," she tells Vogue. "They were always Reef. I grew up wearing these sandals."

The 20-year-old also appreciates the easiness of putting an outfit together with the REEF Escape sandal collection.

"I've realized that you can make something of (sandals) with an outfit," she says. "That's so perfectly portrayed in the Reef campaign, where the outfits I wear, normally I'd think I would need the perfect shoes to finish it off. But really all you need is this completely comfortable simple sandal. They can be worn anywhere, and in any way you feel expresses your personal style."

And Hailee explains she has started to put more focus into her fashion choices, because she is beginning to understand how important style can be.

"(Fashion) has become such a huge part of my personal life and my work," she continues. "It's amazing to see how many people it takes to really pull off something in fashion. There are so many people that are so committed and so passionate."

"This last year, really diving into the whole music scene and being onstage called for a completely different approach (to my fashion choices)," she adds. "I've had so much fun being able to go that extra mile when you're on stage, and using that as an excuse to try a different look."

