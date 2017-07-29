Haim embraced 'different vibes' for new music

Share

The Haim sisters have no plans to pursue solo careers.

Haim felt excited by the range of "different vibes" they tried out in their latest music.

The band, which is comprised of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, launched debut studio album Days Are Gone in 2013, finding success with singles Forever, Falling and The Wire.

But when it came to writing music for the follow-up, Something to Tell You, the band didn't want to feel bound by any particular genre.

"We consider ourselves a rock band," Alana told Q magazine. "I grew up listening to rock music, we play our own instruments, and I never really worry about where we fit in because it'll just stifle you. We were thinking, there are so many different vibes on this record, but then we watched a Quincy Jones documentary and he said it's the best when you have different vibes."

With their early music, Haim played support act to the likes of Florence and the Machine, Mumford & Sons, as well as their longtime friend Taylor Swift. And Alana, 25, explains that she and her sisters will always pull out all the stops, no matter who they are performing for.

"A crowd is a crowd. Because we opened up for eight years, you have this mentality that you have to fight for people to listen because nobody knows who you are. And still to this day, when we play a standalone show, we're fighting to make people listen even though they're coming to see us," she said.

The Haim sisters are all multi-talented musicians and play a range of instruments. But Este is adamant that none of them have plans to pursue solo careers in the future.

"I always wanted to play music and do something creative, and I knew that if I could, I wanted to do it with Danielle and Alana because they're the closest people in my life and we had the most fun playing music together," the 31-year-old added.

