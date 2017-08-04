  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Haim's sophomore album reflects emotional response to produc...

Haim's sophomore album reflects emotional response to producer's cancer diagnosis

Haim's sophomore album reflects emotional response to producer's cancer diagnosis
Haim
Posted by Cover Media on August 4, 2017 at 3:30 pm
The Haim girls found it "scary" to watch their producer Ariel Rechtshaid battle cancer.

Haim channeled all the emotions triggered by their producer’s cancer diagnosis into the band's long-awaited new album.

The group, formed of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana, released their second record Something to Tell You at the beginning of July (17), four years after their successful debut Days Are Gone.

It was only last month that Haim’s producer, and Danielle’s boyfriend, Ariel Rechtshaid also revealed he was diagnosed with testicular cancer back in 2015, which is what delayed the band’s sophomore offering. But the siblings insist they wouldn’t have done it differently as it meant they were on hand to support him during the difficult time.

“It’s scary when you see someone you love, who you would do anything for, have to go through something as scary as testicular cancer,” Alana sighed to NME, noting they focused more on his health than the music. “Obviously that took a toll on the record because we had to make sure Ariel was healthy and I would never take that back. Even though it took longer to complete this record, I would not change a second of it, and now he’s OK – thank God! – we’re so happy. This record is full of emotion and everything we were going through at that point. You can hear it on the record how emotional we were. It was a very big deal.”

The reason the women didn’t reveal the news earlier was because it was “his story to tell”, and that it was Ariel’s decision to not open up until recently. He spoke out about his diagnosis in a poignant Instagram post showing him recording with the band, admitting in the caption that at one point he thought he was going to die.

“I was really proud of him and the post was beautifully written,” Danielle said.

“I think he’s still dealing with it. We were all in shock. I think we’re (all) still dealing with it, but the only thing we could do was take every day as it came. And also it made us closer.”

© Cover Media

Related news

Haim embraced 'different vibes' for new music

Posted on 29/07/2017
The Haim sisters have no plans to pursue solo careers.

Lorde's Lollapalooza set cut short by severe weather

Posted on 04/08/2017
Muse also sent their apologies to fans after Lollapalooza organisers made the decision to call time on Thursday's performances due to severe weather.

Vanity Fair shares Angelina Jolie interview transcript after she disputes 'money' casting game

Posted on 04/08/2017
Vanity Fair magazine are standing by their story about Angelina Jolie and the casting method she used for new movie First They Killed My Father.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Famous Love Songs Reimagined as Stephen King Novels

All photo albums

Facebook