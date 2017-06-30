Haim's stylist is living out her dream working with the trio

Share

Stylist Rebecca Grice loves the "collaborative" process of working with girl group Haim.

The Brooklyn-based fashionista has been working alongside sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim since 2013. She has helped the trio evolve their looks, and said in a new interview with Racked.com that she loves the collaborative process of working with the girls.

"It's very much a collaboration with them, which I love - a lot of calls and texts and (texted) images," she explained. "They all have opinions, they all love fashion, and they're receptive to trying new things - so basically, they're a dream client."

When it comes to Haim's look, they are known for mixing designer pieces with vintage looks. And Rebecca is always on the lookout for pieces she thinks might suit the girls.

"I think vintage makes a look feel authentic and genuine," she smiled. "I always like to have a cool vintage thing in my fittings. I kind of just source it as I go! Like when I was in London, I went to a bunch of vintage stores in East London that were so great for silk blouses and jewel tones. Right now, we're really into '70s Balenciaga blouses."

Rebecca also does her best to support up and coming designers in choosing ensembles for the siblings.

"I also feel like it's important to support young, emerging designers, especially in this day and age," she continued. "It's expensive to be a designer, and it takes a lot of work to fund your own brand if you're not affiliated with a big company. So I try to always cast a wide net when I'm collecting for the girls. I think that Adam Selman, who's a good friend of mine, is doing great things. Area's doing cool stuff, too."

