Haim unveil tour merch with Urban Outfitters

Haim have released slogan T-shirts with Urban Outfitters to coincide with their tour for new album Something to Tell You.

The Haim girls have unveiled their new chic designs for Urban Outfitters.

The musical sisters, Este, Danielle and Alana, have teamed up with the retailer on a collection called HAIM ON HAIM, which is set to launch on 21 August (17), according to Just Jared.

The fashion line coincides with Haim’s latest tour for new album Something to Tell You, which was released last month, and the trio shared news of the wearable merchandise while inviting fans to attend an acoustic gig at venue Space 15 Twenty in Los Angeles.

One of the photos posted by the siblings on Instagram is a snap of them gazing into the camera, with a blue sky in the background, wearing white T-shirts with slogans such as ‘GO HAIM OR GO HOME’.

“HOLLYWOOD — we're celebrating the release of our uo-exclusive "something to tell you" vinyl with a super stripped down special set at @Space15Twenty tomorrow AUG 18. get there asap and grab a copy to be able to get in — space is limited. p.s. @urbanoutfitters will now be selling some of our merch so look out,” they captioned the image, complete with peeping eye emojis.

Space 15 Twenty and the Urban Outfitters pages also shared collages of pictures of Haim, detailing the location and time of the event on Friday.

Just Jared uploaded more of the campaign imagery, including one photo which sees them wearing all white, with T-shirts boasting red letters reading ‘RIGHT NOW’ both upright and upside down paired with either a skirt or trousers. A more humorous top has the caption ‘WTF IS A HAIM?’, which the musicians grin while wearing in the sunlight. All tops are priced $25 (£19).

This isn’t the first time the Haim siblings have dipped their toes into designing; one of their previous ventures includes a 10-piece New Year’s Eve-inspired collection for Reformation, with pieces including jumpsuits, leather jackets and dresses.

