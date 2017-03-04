Halle Berry celebrated natural hair with Oscars ‘do

Share

Halle Berry’s hairstylist Castillo Bataille is thrilled to have given the actress a “glow and happiness” with her new short, curly ‘do.

Halle Berry is proud to march to the beat of her own drum in all aspects of her life.

The 50-year-old actress looked stunning at the Academy Awards last Sunday night (27Feb17), rocking an Atelier Versace gown while showcasing her natural curly locks.

Her eye-catching ‘do divided opinion on the Internet, with some fans applauding her for embracing a more natural look while others suggested she should return to her formerly sleek tresses.

However, Halle is more than proud of her finished look, insisting the curls worked perfectly with her finished Oscars ensemble.

“I have always marched to the beat to my own drum, and I think this red carpet look encapsulates that,” Halle told Vogue.com. “The dress is glamorous with a sense of romance that made me feel feminine and fresh. With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free.”

Halle turned to long-time hairstylist Castillo Bataille the man responsible for her signature pixie cut, to perfect the look.

And in order to ensure Halle stood out on the red carpet, Castillo created “a whole new shape” for the actress by lopping significant length off her hair.

“I would say I cut off at least five inches. It created a whole new shape,” he told InStyle magazine. “It’s definitely a new look for her - we went for a very natural, curly, powerful asymmetrical ‘fro. This is something she’d never done before and it’s just ridiculous how good she looks.”

The finished look was two weeks in the making, with Castillo and Halle doing several run-through before deciding on the eventual ‘do.

“As much as it's unlike anything she's ever worn - because we all know her short pixie or long wavy hair - it just brought this glow and happiness to her. I was like, I love this hair on you," he added. "I deconstructed it in a way that was whimsical and organic, but also balanced the graphic nature of the dress."

