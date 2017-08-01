  • Home
Halle Berry could relate to Kidnap character due to own experience losing daughter
Halle Berry
Posted by Cover Media on August 1, 2017 at 11:30 am
Halle Berry recalled the "visceral" moment of panic she experienced when her daughter Nahla went missing.

Halle Berry's experience of her daughter Nahla disappearing in a store meant she could better identify with the panic her Kidnap character feels losing her child.

The Monster's Ball actress stars in the new action thriller, in which she plays a mother who briefly leaves her son to make a phone call during a carnival and when she returns, she discovers he has been captured by kidnappers.

Halle could easily relate to the terror a mother feels losing their child, having freaked out herself when she lost her then three-year-old daughter Nahla while clothes shopping in a department store.

"I was busy looking at a tag, Nahla was very little," she told ETOnline. "She was there, I looked around, and she was not there. And you have that moment where I was like, 'Shut the store! Shut the doors!'

"I went right into 'nobody's leaving this place until I find out where my daughter is'... And it's just what happens. It's visceral."

Luckily for Halle, the situation was nothing like her movie and Nahla, now nine, had been standing near her the whole time she was panicking.

"Luckily, she was like a foot away from me under the turnstile," she said. "But in that moment, she was gone."

The 50-year-old previously told the story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show shortly after it happened in 2010 and she explained she had "come undone" while Nahla was simply hiding behind a rack of clothes. She added to the host that she had to apologise to staff for demanding they close down the area to look for her child, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

In Kidnap, which is released in U.S. cinemas on 4 August, Halle brought Nahla on set and she bonded with nine-year-old Sage Correa, who plays her onscreen son.

"We hung out, they became buddies," she said.

© Cover Media

