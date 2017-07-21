Halle Berry downs bourbon with Channing Tatum during Comic-Con panel

Share

The Magic Mike star was in awe of the actress during production of Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Halle Berry thrilled fans and her Kingsman: The Golden Circle castmates as she glugged down bourbon during a panel chat at Comic-Con on Thursday (20Jul17).

The Oscar winner and her co-stars, including Channing Tatum, took turns drinking from a bottle of alcohol much to the delight of those in attendance at the San Diego event, who cheered when the Magic Mike star poured the actress a full glass and watched as she quickly knocked it back.

And she took the opportunity to link the moment to her character in the upcoming film, insisting the "tech-y, brainy, nerdy" type had "hidden depths" - just like her.

In the action sequel, Tatum and Berry play members of Statesman, the American counterpart organization to the British secret agents of Kingsman, and when asked about being part of the lethal team, Tatum joked that Berry has what it takes to join their ranks in real life.

"Halle just downed an entire pint of bourbon in front of everybody, so that was a little crazy," he said. "I guess that is initiation to be a Statesman."

Berry then added, "You can down a glass of bourbon and still stand. And don’t get your hair messed up doing it."

Tatum later told news show Entertainment Tonight he was a little intimidated by former Bond girl Berry on the set, adding, "The first thing I think I said, 'cause I was so nervous and she is so beautiful, (was)... 'Do you think you are the most used name in rap songs?' I didn't say anything else. I didn't even say, 'Hi, my name is Channing'.

"She is so beautiful. It's insane! She is the sweetest thing, absolutely the sweetest person."

